State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FII. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 56,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total transaction of $1,871,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,559,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,634,444.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

FII opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Federated Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FII shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.