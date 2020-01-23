State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 174,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.35. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

