State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,475.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 5,900 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $99,651.00. Also, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

