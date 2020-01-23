State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. Tripadvisor Inc has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

