State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,123 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KB Home were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 804.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after purchasing an additional 431,512 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 68.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after purchasing an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $11,057,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 132.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 418,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 237,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,244,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,142,000 after purchasing an additional 169,523 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 7,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $287,655.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,238 shares in the company, valued at $33,759,312.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $111,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,061,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,207,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,743 shares of company stock valued at $8,142,459. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KBH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

KBH opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. KB Home has a 12 month low of $19.35 and a 12 month high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

