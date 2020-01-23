State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,546 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,546 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of SunCoke Energy worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,588,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,238,000 after buying an additional 344,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,181,590 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,590 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 41.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $522.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.33.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other SunCoke Energy news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

