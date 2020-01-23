State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 653 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 5,475.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,770,000 after purchasing an additional 948,879 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $12,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE opened at $62.91 on Thursday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $100.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

