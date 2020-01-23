State of Alaska Department of Revenue Takes Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 2,391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,169,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,816 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $53,367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,142,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,604 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth about $33,960,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 685.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 458,935 shares in the last quarter.

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

NYSE BJ opened at $21.96 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.53.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $239,206.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

