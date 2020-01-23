State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Colfax were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 184.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,237.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,773 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CFX stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Colfax had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFX. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

