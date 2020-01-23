Stephens Raises Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $168.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

KSU has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $164.81 on Tuesday. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $101.11 and a 52-week high of $168.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after buying an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,806,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.