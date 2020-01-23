Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,066 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,053,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $1,641,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $171.51 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.63.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

