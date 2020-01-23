Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,815 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $306,000.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $57.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.5391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Diversified Return International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

