Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,867 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,015,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,563,000 after purchasing an additional 479,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,610,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 312,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,152,000 after purchasing an additional 165,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 933,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,773,000 after buying an additional 74,499 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $26.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

