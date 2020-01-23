Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,660 Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 64.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,466 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,320,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 26.5% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 380,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 79,551 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 77,531 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

In related news, insider Morris Ian 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. Also, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NEA opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $14.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.