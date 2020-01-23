Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 978.9% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $58,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

