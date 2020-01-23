Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 1,230.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after purchasing an additional 636,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth approximately $76,651,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $52,081,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 152.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 491,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,999,000 after purchasing an additional 296,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth $19,884,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $92.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,900 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $311,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares in the company, valued at $72,950,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $847,440 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

