Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 26,722 Shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 418,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 223,100 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 124,715 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 190.0% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CEM opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.21. Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $12.96.

In other news, insider Harry D. Cohen sold 7,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $71,688.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Agdern sold 3,095 shares of Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $35,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,067 shares of company stock worth $125,878 in the last 90 days.

Clearbridge MLP and Midstream Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

