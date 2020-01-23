Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 59,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 3.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

