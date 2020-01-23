Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $580,000 Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 6,509.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of NVG stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

