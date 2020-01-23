Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 71.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,607 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $1,238,400.00. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 270.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

