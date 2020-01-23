Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $48.96 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3152 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

