Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $153.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.38 and a 1-year high of $155.70.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

