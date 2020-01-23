Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $92.87 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSCO. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

