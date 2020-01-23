Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 3,778 Shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Echostar were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Echostar by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 3,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Echostar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $928,112.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,374.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pradman P. Kaul sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $55,838.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SATS shares. BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $41.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.35. Echostar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.20. Echostar had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $472.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Echostar’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Echostar Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

