Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in McKesson by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of McKesson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $155.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.28. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

