Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTH. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTH stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $97.14.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

