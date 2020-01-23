Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 100 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cyberark Software were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cyberark Software stock opened at $139.91 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $108.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.63.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

