Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stingray Digitl in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$76.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.50 million.

