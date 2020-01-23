STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €27.50 by Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €27.50 ($31.98) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

EPA STM opened at €27.18 ($31.60) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.