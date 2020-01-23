STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €28.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on STM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €26.28 ($30.55).

STM opened at €27.18 ($31.60) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €24.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.58.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

