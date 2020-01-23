Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,279 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,015% compared to the typical volume of 330 put options.

Shares of BGS opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 102.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

