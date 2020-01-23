Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Yeti Call Options (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 29,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 967% compared to the typical volume of 2,761 call options.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 820,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $23,788,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 18,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $547,636.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,435,983 shares of company stock valued at $70,736,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YETI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yeti during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yeti stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.21. Yeti has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 152.95% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Yeti will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Yeti in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.