Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Owens & Minor Call Options (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,157 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 763% compared to the average daily volume of 134 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,353,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 153,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,404,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,432,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after buying an additional 64,087 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,803,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 324,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMI opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.43.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.87%.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

