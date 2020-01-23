Svb Leerink Comments on Illumina, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Svb Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the life sciences company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.44. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.81.

Illumina stock opened at $331.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 6.15. Illumina has a 1 year low of $263.30 and a 1 year high of $380.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.31.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

