Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$60,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,800 shares in the company, valued at C$2,498,028.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, James Wilson acquired 500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$5,025.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Wilson bought 1,400 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,790.00.

Shares of SYZ stock opened at C$9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02. Sylogist Ltd has a 12-month low of C$8.63 and a 12-month high of C$13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.52.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

