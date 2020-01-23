Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) is scheduled to be releasing its Q4 2019 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

