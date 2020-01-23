Synovus Financial (SNV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect Synovus Financial to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.74 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Synovus Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $39.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.