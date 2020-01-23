Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.59 Million

Analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) will report $76.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.70 million to $79.40 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year sales of $321.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $318.70 million to $324.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.00 million, with estimates ranging from $315.49 million to $333.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $81.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk purchased 8,972 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras purchased 8,208 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,131 shares of company stock worth $302,373.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 885.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TH opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

