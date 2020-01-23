Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Taronis Technologies stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Taronis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Taronis Technologies had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 78.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taronis Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Taronis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TRNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.34% of Taronis Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

