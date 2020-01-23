Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will post sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $999.80 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported sales of $785.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

