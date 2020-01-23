Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 150 Shares of Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50.

On Monday, November 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total transaction of $52,848.00.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $569.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $547.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.43, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $423.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. China Renaissance Securities cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

