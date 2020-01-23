Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $937.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $766.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $757.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $691.22. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.35. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a fifty-two week low of $565.10 and a fifty-two week high of $915.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 15.99 and a current ratio of 15.99.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 88.89% and a net margin of 100.01%. The company had revenue of $98.53 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 28.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $622.78 per share, with a total value of $308,898.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,177 shares of company stock worth $1,556,460. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

