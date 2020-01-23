The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day Sells 24,547 Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $255,534.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, David Day sold 7,711 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $58,372.27.

Shares of NYSE RUBI opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The Rubicon Project Inc has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Rubicon Project by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 100,305 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 380,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 54.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 339,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in The Rubicon Project by 98.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

