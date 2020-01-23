Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timkensteel in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timkensteel’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of TMST stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Timkensteel has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $14.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 2,789.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

