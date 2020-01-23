Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Up 15.2%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) shot up 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 2,183,996 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,140,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 962.95% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

