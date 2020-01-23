Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 61.75% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s FY2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

TVTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Tivity Health had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 30.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,035,000 after buying an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tivity Health by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tivity Health by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

