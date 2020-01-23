TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.75

Shares of TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 114007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMR shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$9.50 to C$7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of TMAC Resources from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $312.69 million and a P/E ratio of 109.60.

TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$73.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TMAC Resources Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

