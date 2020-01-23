Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Trading 13.3% Higher

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68, 28,450 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 582,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Tocagen alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tocagen Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOCA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tocagen by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tocagen by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tocagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.