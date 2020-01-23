TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) Trading Down 15.2%

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s stock price traded down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.28, 51,781 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,289,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) by 799.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.48% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT)

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

