Traders Buy High Volume of AudioCodes Call Options (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,812 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,578% compared to the average daily volume of 105 call options.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $28.49 on Thursday. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $833.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 18.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at $411,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 456.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AUDC. ValuEngine cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

